Arjun Bijlani shakes a leg with Madhuri Dixit on 'Dance Deewane 4', posts video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Actor Arjun Bijlani shared glimpses of the moments he spent with Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty on the sets of 'Dance Deewane 4'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a video he can be seen having a conversation with Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty. He also shared a video of his dance performance with Madhuri Dixit.

He seemed to be enjoying his time on the show, catching up with the crew and taking photographs with the contestants and judges.

"On the sets of a show which is so close to my heart !! My first as a host !! #dancedeewane #internationaldanceday," he wrote in the caption.

Bijlani made his TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kartika'. Later, he was seen in 'Left Right Left', 'Miley Jab Hum Tum', 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi', 'Naagin', 'Kavach', 'Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan'.

The actor has also been in reality series such as 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', 'Smart Jodi' and 'Dance Deewane'. He was also seen in the movie 'Direct Ishq', which was released in 2016. In 2020, he worked in the web series 'State Of Siege'. Later, he was seen in 'Roohaniyat'

Arjun Bijlani has hosted several reality shows, including MTV Splitsvilla X4 and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. He is married to Neha Swami, and they have a child named Ayaan.

Reportedly, he will soon be seen on a cooking-based reality show.

