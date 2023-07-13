Arjun Kanungo, Shirley Setia's romantic song 'Sach Bata Mujhe' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], July 13 : Singing sensations Arjun Kanungo and Shirley Setia have come up with a romantic song titled 'Sach Bata Mujhe'.

Featuring Shirley opposite Arjun Kanungo, ‘Sach Bata Mujhe’ is a beautiful romantic song showcasing the story of two lovers expressing their emotions to each other and exploring their journey together.

Opening up about his experience of creating this song, Arjun Kanungo said in an official statement, "‘Sach Bata Mujhe’ is such a special song and definitely made with a lot of love. It’s the season of romance and I thought what better time to bring this song out for the audiences. Collaborating with Shirley was a lovely experience and we are hopeful that the audiences will enjoy and resonate with ‘Sach Bata Mujhe’.”

Shirley also shared her experience collaborating with Ajrun.

"Working on Sach Bata Mujhe with Arjun has been an incredible journey for me. We’ve created something very special, and have put in hours of hard work in India, and in an entirely new country to bring the most authentic experience to our fans. Shooting in Tokyo with the nicest and most hardworking bunch of people definitely had to be the best part of creating this album for me. Sach Bata Mujhe is this very easygoing kind of a song, which you'd want to hear on repeat!”

'Sach Bata Mujhe' is from Arjun's album 'Industry 2'.

