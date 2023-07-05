Arjun Kanungo unveils first single 'Danger' from his highly anticipated album 'Industry 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Following the success of his debut album, 'Industry', singer-songwriter Arjun Kanungo is now back with his much-awaited second album 'Industry 2'.

On Wednesday, the singer took to Instagram to unveil the first single from the album, titled 'Danger,' a banger dance number.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "DANGER is here! My latest track from my second album #Industry2 is out now everywhere. Excited and nervous and grateful that we were able to pull this off."

The music video showcased Arjun grooving to the infectious beats on the vibrant streets of Tokyo, making it to be one of the first Indian music albums to be shot in Japan. The visual style and feel of the music video are truly unique and unprecedented in the Indian music scene.

Shot in an intriguing new-age street style, the music video breaks boundaries and brings a fresh perspective to Indian music visuals. The song exudes an underground funk pop vibe, a difficult genre to explore in India's musical context, combined with thought-provoking lyrics.

From 'Baaki Bateein Peene Baad', 'Illzam', 'Fursat' to 'Aaya na tu' his tracks have consistently made a lasting impact.

Speaking about the song, Arjun in a statement shared, "Danger is one of the first songs we shot for the album. It has a distinct urban pop vibe that I think resonates with everyone. The lyrics and overall feel of the song is classic but still progressive, representing the evolution of music in India."

For the 'Industry 2' album, Arjun Kanungo collaborated with Indian singer and actor Shirley Setia.

Shirley expressed her enthusiasm for the new album, saying, "Working on 'Industry 2' with Arjun has been an incredible journey for me." We've created something very special, but it's taken us hours of hard work in an entirely new country to provide our fans with the most authentic experience possible. Shooting in Tokyo with the most wonderful and hardworking crew had to be the highlight of making this album for me. I can't wait for everyone to hear 'Industry 2' because it's unlike anything I've done before!"

She was also seen in 'Nikamma', co-starring Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dasani. Arjun Kanungo has produced several popular songs over the years, including 'Baaki Baatein Peene Baad', 'Gallan Tipsiyaan', 'Khoon Choos Le' (Go Goa Gone), 'Aaya Na Tu', 'La La La', and many others.

'Industry 2, Arjun Kanungo's upcoming album, is set to release soon. The album comprises 10 tracks, all written, sung, and produced by Arjun himself.

