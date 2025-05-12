Arjun Kapoor celebrates 13 years of his Bollywood debut

Mumbai, May 12 Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who was recently seen in the box-office bomb, ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ is celebrating 13 years of his debut. The actor also promised a new version of him set to embrace the screens.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a carousel featuring photos from his childhood and teenage years. He also penned an open letter to himself.

He wrote, “Dear 26-year old Arjun, You did it. You are standing at the edge of a dream that once felt impossible. I know how many nights you stayed up, watching films, believing somehow that cinema would be your escape, your purpose. You also worked hard to transform, not just your body but your mind and your spirit. The hours, the discipline, the setbacks, they were all worth it. Stay humble, stay hungry. And, never forget this journey began with a bullied kid, who simply loved movies too much to give up”.

Arjun made his debut with ‘Ishaqzaade’ opposite Parineeti Chopra. The two played star-crossed lovers in the film. The film was directed by Habib Faisal, and touched upon the subject of honour killings.

Interestingly, as Arjun spoke up about getting bullied as a kid, his name came up a few days ago when actor Babil Khan shared a video of emotional distress on his Instagram.

In the video, Babil had used words like ‘rude’, and called Bollywood a fake industry before he went on to drop names like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and Arjun Kapoor.

However, Babil issued a clarification after the public uproar in his support, and the netizen’s call for scrutiny of the names mentioned by him.

The video concerned Babil’s fans and netizens who said that the actor is going through a difficult time, and is not in the right frame of mind. After he shared the video of himself breaking down in front of the camera, Babil went on to delete his Instagram profile only to return hours later.

