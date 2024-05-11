Arjun Kapoor looks back at debut movie ‘Ishaqzaade’ on its 12th anniversary

Mumbai, May 11 Actor Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen portraying the antagonist in the upcoming franchise film 'Singham Again', reflects on his debut movie ‘Ishaqzaade’ as it marks its 12th anniversary.

In the film, he portrayed the character of Parma Chauhan with shades of grey and now he is returning to the space of negative characters with the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial.

Reflecting on the past, Arjun said: "Over the past 12 years, I've been fortunate to explore so many different characters and genres. Parma Chauhan from ‘Ishaqzaade’ was very different from who I am personally. He was violent, volatile, unpredictable and had an attitude where he didn’t give a damn for anyone or anything that came in his way.”

"For me, it was an amazing and unique experience to begin my journey playing this kind of character with these grey shades. Now, with ‘Singham Again’, I’m excited to portray an out-and-out villain. It feels like a continuation of where I began, yet a new phase of my career by portraying an antagonist. I look forward to seeing how the world reacts to the performance, especially since everyone was intrigued by the first look.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor