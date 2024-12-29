Arjun Kapoor pens adorable wish for his globe trotter sister

Mumbai, Dec 29 Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who was recently seen in ‘Singham Again’, shared a heartwarming birthday wish for his sister Anshula Kapoor. The actor said that he can always fall back on his sister even while she is globe trotting.

On Sunday, Arjun took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture from their childhood in which they can be seen in the company of their mother, Mona Kapoor.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Happy birthday to the one person that watches over me (literally) while having a strawberry milkshake & has her eyes on the next glass. Feels good to always have u around even though now ur a jet setter globe trotter & a working Wonder Woman”.

“Stay happy stay blessed & always do the right thing (that is to shop for me on ur holidays) !!! Love u to infinity & beyond @anshulakapoor”, he added.

Their uncle Anil Kapoor also wished Anshula on her special day. He took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of his niece. He wrote on the picture, “Happy Birthday, Anshula! Wishing you a day as amazing as you are, filled with love, laughter, and all your favorite things. Here's to a year of endless possibilities and happiness”.

Earlier, Arjun and his sister Khushi Kapoor had shared festive pictures. The two took to their Instagram, and shared the pictures in which they can be seen all decked up, as they celebrated Christmas

Khushi wrote in the caption, “A Siblings Kinda Christmas”.

Meanwhile, Arjun, who mostly had a dry run at the box-office in the generous part of his career, finally managed to garner critical acclaim for his work in the multi-starrer film ‘Singham Again’ in which he essayed the role of an antagonist.

The film clashed swords with the Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ at the box-office.

