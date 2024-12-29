Arjun Kapoor shares childhood photo and pens adorable note for sister Anshula on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 : Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback photo of his childhood and penned an adorable note for his sister, Anshula Kapoor, as she celebrates her birthday today.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor shared an adorable childhood photo which featured him, Anshula Kapoor, and their late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Arjun penned a heartfelt birthday message for his sister, Anshula Kapoor. In a nostalgic Instagram post, he shared a childhood photograph capturing a joyful moment where the siblings are enjoying a meal together, with their mother reading a book beside them. Arjun captioned the post: "Happy Birthday to my partner in crime! In life, no mission feels impossible with you around.

He wrote, "Happy birthday to the one person that watches over me (literally) while having a strawberry milkshake & has her eyes on the next glass !!! Feels good to always have u around even though now ur a jet setter globe trotter & a working Wonder Woman !!! Stay happy stay blessed & always do the right thing (that is to shop for me on ur holidays) !!! Love u to infinity & beyond @anshulakapoor"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Actor Sanjay Kapoor reacted to the post with a heart emoji.

Arjun Kapoor's affection for his family is well-known among his fans. He frequently shares throwback photos of his family and childhood. Actor Arjun Kapoor recently got a new tattoo, and the inspiration behind it is his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Arjun recently made a successful comeback in showbiz with a powerful performance in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again', which also features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff and Deepika Padukone.

In the multi-starrer film, Arjun Kapoor truly outshone his co-stars with his portrayal of the villainous character 'Danger Lanka'.

Recently, Arjun shared a series of memes and posts celebrating his role as a fierce villain in Singham Again, along with positive reactions from both fans and critics.

He wrote, "Here's to turning non-believers into believers! Every question and doubt only fuelled my determination to work harder and come back stronger."He continued, "To everyone who supported me then and still does now - thank you. Your support means everything. And to those who doubted me, thank you for pushing me to prove myself again! This journey feels like my debut all over again, and I still have a long way to go. Grateful for every step, lesson, and all the love and fire!"

Before Singham Again, Arjun experienced a professional lull, with films like 'Lady Killer' and 'Bhoot Police' failing to resonate with audiences.

Over the years, he also became a target of online trolls due to the underperformance of his films. However, with his power-packed performance in Singham Again, Arjun has silenced critics and tasted success once more.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor