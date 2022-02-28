Arjun Kapoor shares snap of Ranbir Kapoor kissing Luv Ranjan, tags Alia Bhatt

Arjun Kapoor surely can't stop teasing Alia Bhatt after he met Ranbir Kapoor at Luv Ranjan's wedding with Alisha Vaid in Agra.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday night, Arjun posted a photo dump from the wedding festivities, including a picture from the Haldi ceremony in which Ranbir can be seen giving a peck on Luv's cheek. Arjun can be seen grinning behind them.

In another scenic pic of the 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' star staring at the distant Taj Mahal, Arjun tagged Alia Bhatt.

He wrote the caption, "Chalo abhi forever wala rishta confirmed hai congratulations to Luv & Alisha officially finally & also I can post whatever little we remember from our time in Agra !!!!#photodump #yaarkishaadi #foreverlove"

Varun Sharma commented, "Paaaajiiiii Yaaaarrrr Whatttt Amazing Time!! Maaazeee hi Aagaye!!"

A fan added, "Did anyone notice that he tagged Alia on Ranbir's picture."

In a previous post too, Arjun had shared pictures of Ranbir and teased Alia as her beau Ranbir visited the historical monument with him instead of her.

"@rakulpreet ya he saw it with me first instead of going with Alia," Arjun wrote in response to actor Rakul Preet Singh's comment on the image.

In a recent interview with ANI, on being asked about Ranbir's Taj Mahal picture and if the couple is planning to visit the symbol of love anytime soon, Alia could not stop blushing.

"Hahhaha... Arjun is a cartoon. Ranbir is back now...Currently, there are no plans of visiting the Taj Mahal...but ya I really like that picture. It's a sweet one," she said with a big smile on her face.

Meanwhile, Luv Ranjan-Alisha Vaid's wedding on February 20 was also attended by Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor