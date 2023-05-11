Arjun Kapoor's debut film 'Ishaqzaade' turns 11, says "falling in love with world of movies"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : Reminiscing his Bollywood debut film 'Ishaqzaade' that clocked 11 years today, actor Arjun Kapoor dropped throwback pictures and video from the set.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun treated fans with videos and pictures from the movie.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "11 years of falling in love with the world of movies. 11 years of #Ishaqzaade."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsF2e4rsRTo/

As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana wrote, "Woah!!"

Ayushmann Khurrana dropped fire emoji.

One of the users wrote, "One of my favourite movie."

Another commented, "Ishaqzaade my favorite movie,song & Arjun love you."

Helmed by Habib Faisal, and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the 2012 flick marks Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's debut in Bollywood industry.

Ishaqzaade revolved around two influential political families, Chauhans and the Qureshis, whose rivalry and mutual hatred for one another goes back generations, and how the legacy of the rivalry is later followed by Parma Chauhan and Zoya Qureshi.

The romantic thriller ends on an emotional note where the duo ends up marrying each other and sacrificing their lives because of several Indian taboos.

Meanwhile, Arjun will be seen in the noir thriller 'The Ladykiller' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled out-and-out romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor