Arjun Rampal, Bipasha Basu react to Nari Hira's death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 : Bollywood actors Arjun Rampal and Bipasha Basu have expressed their deep sorrow over the death of veteran journalist and film producer Nari Hira.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Arjun shared his grief as he posted a series of pictures with Hira.

The pictures included memories of their time together, including events and portraits of the late media mogul.

Along with the pictures, Arjun added a heartfelt caption that read, "Heartbroken. A legend in publishing left us today. Dear Nari Hira, who revolutionized publishing in India from Stardust to Society. Magna publishing into an institution. Who was the heart of media, yet still managed to keep away from all the show biz. You will truly be missed my dear friend. Rest in peace. You will live on in our hearts. #RIPNariHira"

Bipasha Basu also expressed her shock and sadness upon hearing the news.

She shared a picture on her Instagram stories from an event where she stood alongside Hira.

Her simple message read, "RIP #narihari Om Shanti."

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini also shared her condolences on social media.

Remembering Hira, the actress wrote, "I am saddened to hear about the sudden demise of media baron Mr Nari Hira, the founder of Magna Publishing. He has been extremely kind and supportive. He was a well wisher and always supported young talents from the film industry. I have been featured in many cover stories of Stardust magazine and even won awards at Stardust and Society Achivers Awards. He was very fond of me, and respected me always. My sincere condolences to his family, may his soul rest in peace."

