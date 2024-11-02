Arjun Rampal pays last respect to legendary designer Rohit Bal at his funeral

New Delhi [India], November 2 : Legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal was cremated in Delhi on Saturday evening.

Several members from the fashion and film industry gathered together at Lodhi Road Crematorium to bid goodbye to their beloved "Gudda". Actor Arjun Rampal also came along with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and prayed for the departed soul.

Rohit Bal's funeral was also attended by Sunil Sethi, the president of Fashion Design Council of India , designers JJ Valaya and Nitin Bal Chauhan among many others.

Speaking with ANI, Sunil Sethi paid his heartfelt condolences.

" Rohit Bal was India's one of the most talented and popular fashion designers. He was everyone's favourite. We will miss him a lot. He was a National treasure and we have lost someone very important..." he said.

Designer Nitin Bal Chauhan also spoke highly of Rohit Bal.

"Rohit Bal was an inspiration to many. He was extremely passionate about his shows...he surprised everyone with his brilliance. Fashion industry is incomplete without him," Nitin said.

Rohit Bal had been battling a heart ailment for a while. On Friday, he was rushed to the hospital but didn't make it. He left for his heavenly abode at the age of 63.

Many celebs also took to their social media handles to pay tributes to Rohit Bal.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen honoured the late designer, sharing a nostalgic photo from one of their collaborative fashion shows. She reflected, "An indomitable spirit and what a pioneer. Rest in peace #RohitBal."

Actor Anil Kapoor expressed his heartbreak over the loss, stating, "Heartbroken to hear about Rohit Bal's passing. A true artist and visionary, he crafted iconic costumes for a song in Nayak and brought unmatched creativity to Indian fashion always. His legacy will live on. Rest in peace."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also shared a touching message on his Instagram, highlighting Bal's vibrant personality and legacy. He wrote, "FASHION ICON ROHIT BAL: He was vibrant, colourful, funny, genius, compassionate, larger than life, kind, and many more things! Above all, a great human being. Bodily may not be there, but he will be eternal. I lost a friend today. alvidaa mere dost #RohitBal! #Fashion #Icon."

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) also honoured Rohit Bal, acknowledging him as a founding member who brought a unique fusion of traditional and modern aesthetics to Indian fashion. Their tribute emphasised the lasting impact of his artistry.

"We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. A founding member of the FDCI, Bal was known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities. His legacy of artistry and innovation will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace, GUDDA," the post read.

Rohit Bal had recently returned to the runway, showcasing his collection "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe" at Lakme Fashion Week in October 2024, following a year marked by health challenges.

In 2023, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi due to heart ailments, and later expressed gratitude to his supporters for their love during his recovery, saying, "Your support has been a beacon of hope and strength."

At 63, Bal's passing has undeniably left a significant void in the Indian fashion landscape.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor