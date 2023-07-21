Arjun Rampal welcomes his fourth child, a baby boy

Actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their second child on Thursday. The actor has announced that they have been blessed with a baby boy. They already have a son Arik who turned four earlier this week. Arjun also has two daughters with his first wife, Mehr Jesia.

Sharing a picture of a towel with ‘Hello world’ printed on it along with Winnie-the-Pooh, Arjun wrote, “My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023.”

Arjun and model Gabriella have been in a relationship for several years after Arjun separated with his first wife Mehr Jesia. He has two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal with Mehr. Arjun and Gabriella met through mutual friends back in 2018 and started dating after a few months. The couple welcomed Arik in 2019. Arjun was last seen in Dhaakad opposite Kangana Ranaut, which failed to impress the audience at the box office. He will next be seen in Abbas Mastaan's upcoming film Penthouse alongside Bobby Deol. Apart from this, Arjun will be seen in the sports action film Crakk.The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez.