'Arjun Reddy' actor Rahul Ramakrishna announces his marriage with romantic pic
By IANS | Published: May 8, 2022 03:50 PM2022-05-08T15:50:29+5:302022-05-08T16:00:07+5:30
Hyderabad, May 8 Tollywood actor Rahul Ramakrishna who shot to fame with 'Arjun Reddy', has revealed that he is to tie the knot soon.
The actor also posted a photo of himself and his fiancee Bindu kissing. Several fans sent supportive comments on the post.
Before the pandemic, Rahul, who made a name for himself in Tollywood with multiple blockbusters, had planned to marry his lady love, Bindu.
Bindu is a software developer, and the couple had previously planned a simple registered wedding.
Bindu was a big fan of Rahul's work, he previously revealed. At a gathering, the couple initially met. When Bindu offered him a ride back home because he couldn't locate one, the two connected.
"I thought that was a pretty thoughtful gesture on the part of a stranger. As we opened up on the ride, our relationship began."
"We have a lot in common, whether it's personality or professional attributes," Rahul recalls.
Apart from 'Arjun Reddy', Rahul has a couple of big movies included in his biography, while his recent appearance in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster pan-India movie 'RRR' grabbed him more appreciation.
