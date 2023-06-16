Arnold Schwarzenegger says he would run for President in 2024 if he could

Washington [US], June 16 : American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger told Chris Wallace on a recent episode of Max and CNN's "Who's Talking?" interview series that if he were eligible, he would run for President of the United States, Variety reported.

The action movie legend already has a political background, having served as the 38th governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

Wallace asked Schwarzenegger, "The Constitution says that the President has to be a natural born US citizen. If not for that, would you have run for president?" Schwarzenegger answered, " I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now. I mean, think about it right now. I mean, who is there? There is really not a person that can bring everyone together. Who is here today that people say okay, he's not too old or he's not too this or too that, or is that because it's now a question about who do you vote against then who do you vote for?"

"You're saying you would run for president in 2024?" Wallace asked.

Schwarzenegger replied "Absolutely, Put me in because it's, look - it's a no brainer. I see so clearly how I could win that that election."

He added, "I mean, it's like me and California. "And when that was, you know, running for governor, it was clear that people are looking for some new answer, not a right-wing or left wing, but someone that can bring the nation together and doesn't see the other party as the enemy...There's just so many things that need to be done. And can be done. And what makes it so wonderful is because it's doable. It's all doable, or at least it's just people coming together and say yes, we can do it."

According to variety, Ronald Regan served as the 40th President of the United States from 1981 to 1989, a Hollywood actor taking on the role of America's Commander in Chief is not unheard of.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor