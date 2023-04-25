Arnold Schwarzenegger to return to silver screen with 'Breakout'

Los Angeles [US], April 25 : Missed watching megastar Arnold Schwarzenegger on big screen? There's a piece of good news as he is all set for a movie comeback after a four-year hiatus with action-thriller 'Breakout'.

Schwarzenegger will lead 'Breakout' in the role of Terry Reynolds, Variety reported.

After Terry's stepson is framed and sentenced to serve 25 years in a foreign country, he makes it his mission to break him out of jail. Terry will have to dodge prison wardens and race against time to help his stepsons flee the country.

'Breakout' will mark Schwarzenegger's return to action films since the blockbuster franchise instalment "Terminator: Dark Fate" and ahead of his Netflix series "Fubar", which is set to release in May.

The director of 'Expendables 4', Scott Waugh, is helming the project. The film will go on floors this year in eastern Europe.

Richard D'Ovidio wrote the screenplay, which is based on a story he co-created with Nicole D'Ovidio.

'Breakout' is financed and produced by Anton and Off The Pier Productions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor