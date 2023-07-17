Arshad Warsi confirms 'Welcome 3' with Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt

Arshad Warsi has confirmed that 'Welcome 3' is in the works, putting an end to the recent rumours and unverified reports. Known for his comedy and dramatic roles, Warsi revealed this information during a recent interview. He also talked about 'Jolly LLB 3'.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Arshad Warsi confirmed the much-anticipated sequel of 'Welcome'. He described the scale of 'Welcome 3' and said it is a huge theatrical film. The 'Munnabhai' actor said, "The scale of 'Welcome 3': the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film which I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal and lots of other people.”

When asked about his absence from the big screen in the past couple of years, Warsi explained how the cinema scenario has changed, with most movies now being superhero films. He also added that he prioritises job satisfaction over monetary gains. He shared, “The whole scenario has changed in cinema. Now all the movies releasing in theatres are superhero films. They are huge, larger than life, it’s bizarre. I am seeing myself that way. To do a small bit in these big films, I don’t fancy that. For me, job satisfaction is most important. These are films which will pay me tonnes of money. The ones I have got offered, I didn’t fancy very much. The one I am doing is Welcome 3. Although he expressed doubts about 'Munnabhai 3' being made, Warsi shared details about another franchise film he is involved in, 'Jolly LLB 3', which also stars Akshay Kumar. Arshad said, “We start shooting in January. It is one of those films that tell you the truth of how things run in the world, good versus bad.On the professional front, Arshad Warsi was last seen in Asur 2 co-starring Barun Sobti on JioCinema. In 2022, he appeared in Prime Video's anthology Modern Love Mumbai. He was last seen on the silver screen with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon for Bachchan Pandey. The film failed to perform at the box office.