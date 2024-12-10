Arshad Warsi’s Controversial Comments to Dhanush-Nayanthara's Legal Battle: Top Entertainment Feuds of 2024

Bollywood is one of the hot spots of controversies and this year 2024 is not different than any other year. May it be Arshad Warsi facing backlash after referring to Prabhas as joker or recent Dhanush Nayanthara feud. As the year end lets have a look back at most controversial fights of entertainment industry that divided internet into two parts.

Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi faced backlash after referring to Prabhas' character in Kalki 2898 AD as a "joker." This comment upset fans and sparked outrage within the Telugu film community. Warsi later clarified that his remarks were about the character and not Prabhas himself, but many criticized his choice of words. Following the incident, he announced he would refrain from critiquing films or actors in the future1.

Jayam Ravi and Aarti's Divorce

The divorce announcement of South Indian actor Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti escalated into a public feud. Aarti claimed she was blindsided by the decision, which led to rumors about Jayam's alleged relationship with singer Kenishaa Francis. Amidst media speculation, Jayam requested privacy for Kenishaa, emphasizing that she should not be dragged into their personal matters.

Dhanush vs. Nayanthara Feud

Nayanthara accused Dhanush of withholding permission for footage from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, alleging that he did so out of personal grudge against her and her husband. In response, Dhanush's production company issued a legal notice against Nayanthara for using the footage without consent, escalating tensions between the two stars.

Darshan Thoogudeepa's Legal Troubles

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa faced serious legal issues related to the alleged murder of a fan named Renukaswamy, which stemmed from inappropriate messages sent to actress Pavithra Gowda. Darshan was charged with murder and conspiracy but denied the allegations, claiming they were based on circumstantial evidence. He was granted interim bail due to health concerns, but the case remains ongoing.

Tirupati Laddu Controversy

A light-hearted comment by actor Karthi about avoiding discussions on the sacred Tirupati Laddu led to controversy when Pawan Kalyan criticized him for disrespecting cultural traditions. Karthi later apologized on social media, clarifying that his intentions were not to offend anyone1.