Arshina Sumbul crowned as Miss Grand India 2023

The grand Finale of Glamanand Supermodel India 2023 was held at Zee Studios, Jaipur. 18 contestants were competing for the Miss Grand India and Miss Tourism India title. Glamanand Supermodel India is one of the Big 3 national beauty pageants of India held annually.

Arshona Sumbul from Jaipur and Sophia Singh from Noida became Miss Grand India and Miss Tourism India Respectively. Rajashree Dovarah from Assam became the Runner-Up. The winners were announced by the national director Nikhil Anand.

Arshina Sumbul is a 25 year old girl from Jaipur who claimed the title of Miss Grand India. She will now represent India at Miss Grand International. Miss Grand International is one of most 3 popular beauty pageants in the world. She was crowned by the ongoing titleholder Praachi Nagpal.

Arshina Sumbul will be representing India at Miss Grand International in Vietnam from October 3rd to October 25th.

Glamanand Supermodel India 2023 Grand finale consisted of the Opening number dance, Opening Statement Round, Swimsuit Round, Evening gown round and the Question Answer Round.



Sophiya Singh, Arshina Sumbul, Rajashree Dowarah, Suhani Nenava, Shriya Paran and Puja Nagaria made it to Top 6. Puja Nagaria won Beauty with a Purpose, Suhani Nenava claimed maximum subtitles with Best in Ramp Walk, Best in Evening Gown and Top Model. Garima Singh won Miss Congeniality and Best in Speech.

The judges were all from the beauty pageant industry. Divija Gambhir, Nishi Bhardwaj, Asmita Chakraborty, Praachi Nagpal, Simran Sharma, Rajiv Srivastava and Nikhil Anand.

Arshina Sumbul got the Cash prize of 2 Lakhs Rupees, Sophia Singh got the cash prize of 1 Lakh Rupees and Rajashree Dovarah won the cash prize of 51 thousand rupees. They also will have the talent management under Glamanand Group.