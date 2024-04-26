Arti Singh's Stunning Red Wedding Lehenga Goes Viral, Netizens Can't Stop Praising (See Reactions)

Bigg Boss 13 fame and Govinda's niece Aarti Singh got married to her boyfriend on Thursday 25th of April. Couple had a lavish 3 days of pre-wedding celebration and all stars from tv, and film attended and enjoyed. Aarti wore a dazzling typical red lehenga for her wedding and she was looking so gorgeous. The photos of her in red lehenga has gone viral on social media fans are pouring love in her comment section.

Aarti Singh got married to businessman Dipak Chahuan. Dipak was and all other members were following off-white color theme, while Aarti pop out in beautiful red lehenga.

Instagram is filled with happy moments of Aarti and Dipak's wedding fans are also commenting and talking about how happy they are and blessed her with happy married life. Some fans wrote her dream of dreamy wedding came true.