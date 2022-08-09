Arun Vijay: Would be great to work with Shraddha Kappor in 'Yaanai' remake

Mumbai, Aug 9 Tamil actor Arun Vijay says he would want filmmaker Rohit Shetty to remake 'Yaanai' in Hindi with actress Shraddha Kapoor starring opposite him.

Talking about the same, Arun mentioned, "I am pleased to receive so much love for my performance in 'Yaanai'. All the credits goes to Hari. We couldn't have asked for more."

He adds, "If we were to make 'Yaanai' in Hindi, I would love Rohit Shetty to direct the film because no one can match his vision when it comes to action-packed sequences."

"It would be even more exciting to have Shraddha Kapoor opposite me. I have worked with her before, she is an amazing actress. I love her craft, so it would be great to work with her once again."

Arun Vijay unravel the dark web of deceit and lies in his next 'Tamil Rockerz', which also marks the actor's OTT debut.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor