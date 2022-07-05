Aruna Guhan recalls time when AVM founder's name was his address

Chennai, July 5 Aruna Guhan, one of the young producers and creative directors at AVM Productions, one of Tamil film industry's oldest and most respected production houses, on Tuesday recalled how her great-grandfather, A.V. Meiyappan, was so popular that letters with just his name and city written on them would reach him.

A.V. Meiyappan, whose initials AVM have the given the production house based out of Kodambakkam, Chennai, its name, was one of the original three movie moguls of Tamil Nadu, apart from S.S. Vasan and L.V. Prasad.

Taking to Instagram, Aruna posted a picture of her great-grandfather's visiting card, and wrote: "Back with some AVM trivia. This is my Periyathatha (great-grandfather) Shri A V Meiyappan's business card. If you were addressing a post to him, you didn't need to put in an address. The envelope would just need to say A.V. Meiyappan, Madras and it would reach him. Every day inspiration."

The producer has been sharing interesting anecdotes and trivia about projects from the past.

Recently, she disclosed how actor Vijayakanth, one of the top actors in the Tamil film industry in the 1990s, chose to do a risky stunt sequence all by himself without a body double for the superhit film 'Sethupathi IPS'.

In another post, she also disclosed that it was her dad, producer M.S. Guhan, who was the brain behind a popular car sequence from one of Tamil cinema's yesteryear superhits 'Paati Sollai Thattathe'.

