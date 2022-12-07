Aryan Khan announces his much awaited directorial debut

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan on Tuesday announced about his much speculated Bollywood debut. He confirmed he will be donning the writer's hat, unlike his sister Suhana Khan who is foraying into acting in films. He posted a glimpse of his first film script, which is backed by Shah Rukh and Gauri's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action,” Aryan wrote without giving any hint about the film genre, title, or even anyone else who might be involved in the making.

Aryan Khan is superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son. His daughter Suhana Khan is also set for her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film ‘The Archies’ alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return with his much-awaited action film ‘Pathaan’ next year. He was last seen in a lead role in ‘Zero’ as Bauaa Singh. Apart from that, he played cameo roles in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’.