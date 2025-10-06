Aryan Khan Brought a Unique Sense of Calmness and Creativity on Set." – Diksha Singh, The Ba**ds of Bollywood Star

Diksha Singh rose to fame as the Miss India 2015 runner-up, also winning the title of Miss Body Beautiful. She went on to feature in hit music videos like Teri Aankhon Mein and Rabba Mehar Kar, and has since acted in films, including Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, Baads of Bollywood. In a exclusive interview with Lokmat Times Diksha opened up on her showbiz career her furture plans, and her recent Netflix release Baads of Bollywood which marked the directorial debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Looking back, what has been the most defining moment in your journey?

I feel modeling and social media have shaped my journey the most, and also the person I have grown into. They gave me confidence, opportunities, and a voice. I’m deeply grateful for everything I’ve experienced so far, and I look forward to even greater opportunities ahead.”

How does international modeling differ from working in India?

Modeling for international brands is always a good experience. For me, it’s about showing up, doing my job sincerely, and giving my 100%. What matters most is that the people I work with are happy and content with the outcome. That sense of teamwork and shared satisfaction is what I always hope for.”

What kind of roles or stories excite you the most as an actress?



I’ve always been drawn to romantic stories, but lately I’ve developed a real interest in sci-fi cinema. There’s something so exciting about exploring worlds beyond our imagination—it challenges you as an actor and opens up new creative spaces.

How do you balance entertainment, politics, and activism?

As women, especially in fields where we are constantly out there working and engaging with the world, empowerment is crucial. We need to stay strong, respectful, and mindful of our environment. For me, politics is not just a career choice—it’s also a way of giving back to the society that has given me so much.”

Between short-form projects and long-format films, which do you find more challenging?

In the beginning, being on set was definitely a challenge—everything felt new and overwhelming. But over time, I’ve come to truly enjoy it. Now, I look forward to every scene, to every performance. The challenges on set actually make the work more rewarding. For me, being on set feels natural, and I enjoy the process deeply.”

How close is Bads of Bollywood to reality?

I think the show is full of humor and curiosity—it really fuels conversations around Bollywood. I can’t say for sure what’s entirely true and what’s not, but it’s definitely created for entertainment. I’d encourage people to watch it with an open mind and enjoy the experience.”

What was it like working with Aryan Khan as a director?

Aryan is very young, very talented, and he carries the kind of experience that comes from growing up in a cinematic environment. Of course, he also has the pressure to perform, but on set he was calm, friendly, and incredibly focused. He knew exactly what he wanted and communicated it clearly, while also making sure everyone felt respected and comfortable.