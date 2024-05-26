Aryan Khan celebrates shoot wrap of his directorial debut 'Stardom, Bobby Deol attends the bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : All eyes are on superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan ever since he announced his directorial debut.

As per the buzz, he has recently concluded filming his project 'Stardom', produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. And to celebrate the wrap, he hosted a party for the film's cast and crew.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet, Aryan is seen cutting a huge cake surrounded by the entire cast and crew members of the series, including Bobby Deol. The entire team was seen cheering for him.

A few months ago, Aryan announced on Instagram that he had completed the writing of his first project which he will also be directing.

Previously, in 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman's talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan's career ambitions.

On 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman', Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor.

Shah Rukh said though his son is a 'good writer,' he doesn't have what it takes to be an actor.

"He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me," Shah Rukh had said.

