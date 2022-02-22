Aryan Khan to debut as a writer in showbiz industry?

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set to mark his debut in B-Town as a writer. According to a Pinkvilla report, the star son is not keen to face the camera and will rather pen a narrative for an OTT platform or a feature film. Aryan is reportedly in talks with an OTT platform for a web-series and is also working on a feature film, which will be produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

The web series will reportedly narrate the story of a die-hard fan and Aryan is working on these projects with Bilal Siddiqi as his co-writer. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is also gearing up for an entry in films. She is keen to face the camera and will reportedly debut with a web series on Netflix. According to reports, this venture is being helmed by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and will be based on the popular Archie Comics. SRK is meanwhile completing a 2 day schedule of Atlee’s next in Mumbai. He then moves on to complete Pathan with a schedule in Spain and then finally commences work on director Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy in Mumbai

