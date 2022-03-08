Aryann Arora wants to play roles highlighting social issues

Mumbai, March 8 Actor Aryann Arora known for featuring in shows like 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya' and 'Chhoti Sardaarrni' wants to play roles which highlights social issues.

He says: "As an actor I aim to play characters which are highly significant to the story and also highlights social issues.I believe such shows educate society while entertaining them. So I always want to be part of such shows, and play important characters. I want to grow as an actor playing more challenging and promising roles."

Aryann, who is currently seen playing the role of an army officer in supernatural fiction series 'Naagin 6' looks forward to play a lead role soon.

He adds: "I'm enjoying and learning while playing important characters in the show. Audience enjoys watching me and shares their love and greetings with me time and again on my social media. They motivate me to perform my best. I'm sure in coming time with my hard work and efforts I'll definitely get the opportunity to play titular characters."

