As Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae turns 1, actress says 'Can't wait to get back'

Mumbai, Sep 6 Actress Ananya Panday's web series debut, "Call Me Bae" has completed one year of release on Saturday.

Commemorating another milestone in her career, Ananya shared a compilation video from the show on the stories section of her Instagram handle and penned a note expressing her excitement about the forthcoming season of "Call Me Bae".

"1 year to CALL ME BAE and I'm ever grateful for all the love we still get and all the questions on when we're doing season 2 whichhhhh is gonna be super soon. Can't wait to get back with the best team and step into Bae's heels again. She's honestly the best girl," the 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress wrote.

Prior to this, Ananya expressed her gratitude in response to all the appreciation and love that came her way because of the series.

She wrote: "I am beyond grateful!!! #CallMeBae is trending globally at #6 and in the top 10 in so many nations. I’m truly touched by all the love directed towards Bae and the entire cast. The way fans are emulating Bae’s style and recreating her looks and lines is heartwarming."

"The #Behencode videos are absolutely adorable!! Keep them coming, along with all the lovely renditions of our songs - you all amaze me. I appreciate all the reviews and the little details everyone has picked up on, with fans already asking for season 2! Thank you, thank you, thank you - it’s only been a week since the launch, and I couldn’t be more thankful," she added.

Starring Ananya, Vir Das, Sayani Gupta, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Dutt, and Lisa Mishra in crucial roles, "Call Me Bae" revolves around a billionaire fashionista who is disowned by her ultra-rich family, owing to a salacious scandal, and is forced to fend for herself for the first time in her life. As she grapples with the unprecedented circumstances, she overcomes stereotypes and discovers her true identity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor