As 'Pardes' turns 25, Subhash Ghai recalls the magic behind making the film

Mumbai, Aug 8 As his film 'Pardes' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry has completed 25 years of its release in Hindi cinema on Monday, filmmaker Subhash Ghai recalls everything that went behind creating the romantic musical drama.

The 1997 film, revolves around a man named Kishorilal, who wants an Indian bride for his NRI son. He gets him engaged to Ganga, his friend's daughter. However, she seems to share a deeper bond with Arjun, Kishorilal's foster son.

'Pardes', which also stars Apurva Agnihotri, Alok Nath, Amrish Puri and Himani Shivpuri, was the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1997, behind 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Border' and 'Ishq'.

Ghai says: "'Pardes' is very dear film to me. I would like to congratulate the entire cast and crew and especially the audience for continuing to shower their love even after 25 years. My team tells me that people keep on showering their love, keep recalling the iconic scenes in the digital arena even today."

Sharing further details on the same, he added: "'Pardes' celebrated the rich culture of our country. I had approached Late Arun Jaitley ji to invite Vajpayee ji to our music launch. Also, the song, "I love my India" was released ahead of India's 50th Independence Day. It was a big co-incidence.

"My heart goes out to India, I can go on and on describing the grandeur of this glorious nation. It is another co-incidence that today I am writing and composing a song for a video 'Ghar Ghar Tiranga' to celebrate the 75th year of our independence."

Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his way into the hearts of the audience with his spectacular performance in 'Pardes'.

Filmmaker said: "I kept reminding him in every scene and song that he has to avoid his compelling, romantic side to justify Arjun's character. It was challenging for him but he nailed it!"

Showman Subhash Ghai expressed his delight, "I am overjoyed over the fact that my baby is celebrating its silver jubilee and continues to receive unwavering adulation from the audience even after 25 years. I pour my heart and soul into every film of mine. Filmmaking is indeed a business but a business of the heart wherein you pour out all that you have for the audience to rejoice and relish".

