As 'Udaariyaan' takes 6-month leap, cast enjoys shoot in London

Mumbai, April 25 The ongoing show 'Udaariyaan' is all set to take a six-month leap and for this the entire cast is shooting in London.

Actors Priyanka Chahar and Ankit Gupta share their experience of shooting for the upcoming sequence.

The last few episodes have shown how Tejo (played by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) decides to marry Angad (played by Karan V Grover) and part ways with Fateh (played by Ankit Gupta) due to certain misunderstandings.

Now, as the show takes a 6-month leap, Priyanka will now be seen as Tanya Gill, a young girl, who is free-spirited and optimistic in nature. In contrast to Tejo, Tanya sports a modern look and works in a cafe.

Talking about her new character as Tanya, Priyanka says: "Tejo has been a wonderful character to portray, one that I have enjoyed immensely. However, I now have the opportunity to explore the role of Tanya - who is the opposite of Tejo and lives a care-free life. Playing this character will certainly be interesting for me, since I can relate to certain personality traits of Tanya and at the same time see how she develops as well."

"Filming this sequence in London has been a fantastic experience and an absolute dream. I am positive that our viewers will enjoy watching Tanya's cheerfulness on screen as our show takes a new spin," she adds.

Essaying the role of Fateh, Ankit adds: "The London track is really interesting, and we can't wait to see how the audience will react to it. The entire team is having a wonderful time shooting in this beautiful city and we are trying to make the most of it while we are here. I am excitedly waiting for the viewers to watch this new development in the show; they will get to see their reactions when Fateh uncovers the mystery in the upcoming track."

'Udaariyaan' airs on Colors.

