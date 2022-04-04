Ashi Singh: Kiran Bedi has been an inspiration to a lot of women including me

April 4 'Meet' actress Ashi Singh shares how she has taken inspiration from the first-ever woman IPS officer of India, Kiran Bedi, for her role in the show.

Ashi Singh mentions: "Kiran Bedi has been an inspiration to a lot of women in our society, and I am one of them. In fact, as soon as I got to know that I would be playing a cop on the show, the first person that came to my mind was her."

The actress further shares how she prepped for her role by reading up a lot on Kiran Bedi.

"She is the first woman IPS officer in India, and I have looked up to her all my life. Hence, in an attempt to get into the skin of my new avatar, I read a lot about her, her stories, and observed all her nuances, how she reacted to every situation, amongst other things. I really hope I do justice to my part and people love me in the avatar of a police officer," she adds.

'Meet' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor