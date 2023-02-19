Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey express gratitude as 'Meet' completes 500 episodes

Mumbai, Feb 19 'Meet' actors Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey, who are seen playing the lead roles, are on cloud nine as their show completes 500 episodes. Both actors are satisfied with the response the audience is giving to the story post the one-year leap.

Ashi's character Meet Hooda has gone through a lot of ups and downs in the show. In terms of looks too, it has changed a lot. From playing a Haryanvi girl in the show, she is now seen as a Gujarati.

Talking about her journey in the show, Ashi said: "We've got overwhelming appreciation from the audience for our show. This milestone would not have been possible without their love and support. In fact, it seems like it was just yesterday when we started shooting for the show. I can't believe we have completed 500 episodes already. Our viewers have shown us, incredible love, especially towards our characters, and I hope that they will continue to shower us with love for a long time."

On the other hand, Shagun's on-screen personality has also changed over time. He is enjoying playing Manmeet who is altogether different from the previous character of Meet Ahlawat.

As the actor said: "My new character Manmeet is very different from Meet Ahalawat, and even after the leap, fans have been sending in their love and support despite the character displaying shades of grey at the moment. I would like to express my gratitude to the makers of the show for giving me the privilege of working with such a talented team and I must add, this journey has been nothing short of incredible."

'Meet' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor