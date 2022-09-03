Ashish Dixit to star in 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein' remake

Mumbai, Sep 3 'Naagin' actor Ashish Dixit is all set to play the lead role in upcoming TV show 'Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', a remake of 2009's popular series 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein' starring Amrapali Dubey, Shoaib Ibrahim and Sumeet Vyas.

A source close to the show said: "Makers have roped in Ashish for the daily soap and he has decided to quit the two shows 'Naagin 6' and 'Parineetii' for his current project."

In both the shows he had played opposite roles, in 'Naagin 6' he was seen doing a positive role while in 'Parineetii', he was shown as a villain.

The source said that as Ashish has a very good bond with Balaji Telefilms, he was earlier confused regarding his decision.

"Ashish has been working with Ekta Kapoor for a quiet some time. He has been doing both the shows for Balaji Telefilms, so he was confused about quitting the show earlier. But later when he couldn't refuse the new opportunities. He signed on to play the lead role."

'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein' aired between 2009 and 2010. It told the story of an orphan girl, Suman, who wants to be part of a joint family and soon gets a chance. In 2010, the show was replaced by 'Gunahon Ka Devta', which was set against the violent background of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor