Ashley Walters, James Nesbitt join cast of Harlan Coben's 'Missing You'

Washington [US], June 5 : Actors Ashley Walters, James Nesbitt, and Matt Jay-Willis are joining the cast of the latest adaptation of Harlan Coben's 'Missing You', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The limited thriller series also stars Rosalind Eleazar, Jessica Plummer, Richard Armitage, Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, and Mary Malone.

'Missing You' is one of two upcoming Coben novel adaptations, following the success of his most recent Netflix hit series, 'Fool Me Once', starring Michelle Keegan and premiering globally on January 1.

The five-episode program is about Detective Kat Donovan (Eleazar) whose fiance Josh (Walters) disappeared 11 years ago, and she's never heard from him since.

"Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again," according to a plot description. "Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father's murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past."

'Missing You' will relocate the tale from the United States to the United Kingdom, when production begins in Manchester and the northwest of England.

Earlier this year, the streamer announced a limited series based on the author's novels Missing You and Run Away, produced by Quay Street Productions. The projects are executive produced by Coben's firm, Final Twist Productions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

