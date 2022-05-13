Ashram 3 trailer: Bobby Deol returns as Baba Nirala

The much-awaited season three trailer of Aashram is finally here. On Friday, lead actor Bobby Deol shared the trailer of the show on Instagram. The trailer opens with Parminder (Aaditi Pohankar) vowing to kill the Baba and shooting at him before realising it was a dream. We then see a more assertive Baba Nirala (Bobby) stating that his word is the law and now he is completely free of fear. There are references to a ‘menu card’ for the cabinet of ministers with seats going for ₹35 crore. We then get the first look at Esha Gupta, who is joining the cast this season. In a brief glimpse, she is seen dancing for the Baba as one of his disciples

Talking about the series, director Prakash Jha said, “Making movies is my passion, and I have had good fortune to work with equally passionate actors and technicians who have shown faith in the stories I have wanted to share on the screen! With Aashram, we have lived the same passion, emotion and thrill. I can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction to the third season of Aashram.”The lead actor Bobby Deol added, “I am thrilled to work with Prakash Jha and MX Player once again. Prakashji’s narrative of Aashram got me to sign it and this will always be a cherished project. The character keeps evolving in each season and it's shades in Season 3 are one that's going to keep viewers at the edge of their seats. Aashram is a powerful and captivating series which has given me the experience of a lifetime."The cast includes, Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Tushar Pandey, Sachin Shroff, Anuritta Jha, Rajeev Siddhartha, Parinitaa Seth, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Esha Gupta, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta and Navdeep Tomar.

