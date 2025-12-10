Ashutosh Rana shares how his role in ‘One Two Cha Cha Chaa’ helped him break boundaries

Mumbai, Dec 10 Veteran actor Ashutosh Rana is stepping into a refreshing new space with “One Two Cha Cha Chaa,” taking on a comic character that marks a shift from his trademark intense roles.

The actor describes the role of Chacha as a joyful kind of chaos — a part that allowed him to break creative boundaries, experiment freely, and explore humour in its most uninhibited form. Speaking about stepping into this uniquely comic role, Ashutosh said, “Chacha is a beautiful chaos—unlike anything I’ve ever played. This role let me break boundaries, experiment freely, and embrace humour in its most uninhibited form.”

“I’ve portrayed intense characters for years, but this film allowed me to be outrageous, spontaneous, and joyfully unpredictable. It reminded me that comedy, when done with honesty and madness, can be deeply liberating,” he added.

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the teaser of “One Two Cha Cha Chaa” on social media. For the caption, they wrote, “Love - Laughter.. Bullets- Crackers... Drugs - Thugs.. Sadness - Madness .. Jailbreak- Heartbreak ..Buckle up….this ride starts now! #OneTwoChaChaChaa16thJan.”

The teaser offers a glimpse into the hilariously chaotic storyline. It centres on Lalit Prabhakar and Anant V Joshi, who are assigned to deliver a mysterious bag. Just as they are close to completing their task, Ashutosh Rana’s eccentric and unpredictable Chacha bursts onto the scene, makes off with their car and the bag, and throws their mission into utter chaos.

The teaser was unveiled on 8th December at a special launch event. The occasion was attended by the ensemble cast — Ashutosh Rana, Abhimanyu Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Harsh Mayar, Lalit Prabhakar, Anant V Joshi, Ashok Pathak, and Nyyraa Banerji — along with the creative team behind the project.

Directed by Abhishek Raj and Rajnish Thakur, “One Two Cha Cha Chaa” will hit theatres on 16th January 2026.

