Assam's Majuli hosts 'Charaichung Festival' to revive Asia's first protected royal bird sanctuary

Majuli (Assam) [India], December 9 : In an effort to revive and conserve the nearly defunct Royal Bird Sanctuary at Majuli - the world's largest river island, the Charaichung Festival has been organised in the island district for the second time.

The festival commemorates the 392-year-old legacy of Asia's first protected Royal Bird Sanctuary, 'Charaichung', established in 1633 AD by Ahom king Swargadeu Pratap Singha. The four-day festival, being held from December 7 to 10, has been organised under the initiative of Majuli Sahitya and locals with the aim of placing Charaichung on the global map and rejuvenating its bird habitat.

The festival also features a special exhibition highlighting forest conservation efforts. The display sheds light on ongoing initiatives to protect Majuli's biodiversity and reflects the collective commitment to safeguarding the island's natural heritage.

Notably, Majuli is regarded as one of India's most important bird sanctuaries. The island is home to a rich diversity of birds and aquatic life, attracting bird watchers and nature lovers from across the globe.

Speaking to ANI, Durgeswar Saikia, President of the Charaichung Festival Celebration Committee, said, "We welcome all. We are glad to inform you that Majuli has a historic bird sanctuary named Charaichung, established in 1633 by Ahom King Pratap Singha, also known as Burha Roja. But this sanctuary has been deteriorating day by day. Since last year, with the support of the people of Majuli and from different parts of Assam, we have been trying to restore it. Today, it is a beautiful site, and we invite people of Assam to visit the historic Charaichung and experience its ethnic beauty. We are happy to share that tourists from Germany, Australia, America and other countries have been visiting and studying not only Charaichung but also other heritage sites of Majuli. As we celebrate the festival for the second time, we appeal to the people of Assam to come forward and help us preserve our heritage."

Bhaskar Jyoti Kutum, a member of the festival committee, told ANI, "Asia's first protected bird sanctuary, with its 392-year-old legacy, is being celebrated from December 7 to 10. This festival, organised with the support of Majuli Sahitya and local residents, aims to urge the government to further promote Charaichung as a tourism destination. The sanctuary was on the verge of extinction, but with renewed efforts through this festival, we believe it will transform into a major tourist hub and bring global recognition to Majuli. Nearly 150 varieties of indigenous and migratory birds are found here, making their protection and conservation extremely essential."

On the other hand, the festival committee also offered a heartfelt tribute to music icon Zubeen Garg.

