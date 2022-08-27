At 50, Jennifer Garner rises up to TikTok's 'Teenage Dirtbag' challenge

Los Angeles, Aug 27 The 'Dallas Buyers Club' star Jennifer Garner recently shared a series of throwback photos from her teen years in a video recently, reports People magazine.

The Golden Globe winner, 50, proved that she's still hip to the trends as she jumped on the "Teenage Dirtbag" TikTok challenge trend. "My 'Teenage Dirtbag' photos," Garner wrote with a clip of herself standing in front of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, set to a sped-up version of the 2000 Wheatus song.

According to People, the video then cycled through some hilarious retro photos of Garner practising the saxophone, doing ballet and playing Dorothy in a staged production of The Wizard of Oz, among other fond adolescent memories.

She was met with love from some famous friends in the comments section. "No dirtbag detected," wrote Aisha Tyler. Rita Wilson commented with some cry-laughing emojis.

People adds that Garner, who celebrated her 50th birthday in April, previously said she "can't wait" to celebrate the milestone birthday with her family.

"I turn 50… yeah, Easter Sunday," she told Extra earlier that month. "My family has tickets to come out. My parents and my sisters, nieces, and nephews. I don't know what we'll do, but I can't wait. We're gonna have a good time."

Mark Ruffalo, who starred with Garner in 13 Going on 30 and The Adam Project, added: "I would never guess Jen is 50."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor