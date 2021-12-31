Athar Siddiqui says he learnt boxing to discover himself

Mumbai, Dec 31 Actor Athar Siddiqui, who is popularly known for playing an antagonist in TV show 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2', has talked about learning boxing and being passionate about it.

He says: "In the year 2021, I learned a lot of new things like the basics of boxing, shooting and some military training. I have grown interested in learning boxing which I will continue and accomplish in the new year 2022.

"I look forward to playing stronger roles which are challenging and promising irrespective of the medium they are shot for."

The actor looks forward to discovering himself and is sure that boxing shall be helpful to him.

"The inner struggle is a common theme in the sport of boxing. It's one of the only sports in the world that forces an individual to look deep inside of themselves to discover who they really are.

"Between the confines of the cold ring ropes and the outstretched canvas, people find out what they are capable of in some of the direst situations," he added.

