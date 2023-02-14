Atlee to direct Allu Arjun and Shahrukh Khan together for Jawan?

After the tremendous box office success of Pathaan, expectations are sky-high from Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, Jawan. It is scheduled to release in June this year and marks the actor’s first pan-India project. Now, the latest we hear about the upcoming thriller is that none other than Allu Arjun will be joining the cast for an exciting part.

If reports are to be believed, Allu Arjun has now been offered an ‘important’ role in the film as well. However, the actor has not accepted the offer so far. "Allu has been offered a role that plays a very important part in the film’s storyline. The narration happened just yesterday, and although Allu Arjun hasn’t given his nod yet, Atlee is hopeful that he will do the film", the report in Peeping Moon cited a source close to the development as saying. The report further stated, "The casting for this specific part has been quite difficult for the director, as it requires an A-list star who has never been seen with Shah Rukh on screen. Allu will give his final confirmation in a few days, and we are expecting and wishing it will be a yes from him".Helmed by Atlee, the movie is also his first Hindi project. Jawan will be Shah Rukh Khan’s second release in 2023 following his mega-successful comeback film Pathaan.