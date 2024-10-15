Atul Parchure Funeral: Veteran Marathi Actor's Last Rites to be Held Today at Shivaji Park Cemetery

Veteran actor Atul Parchure, known for his roles in popular serials and films such as 'Jago Mohan Pyare', 'Maja Hosheel Na', and 'Honar Soon Me Hay Gharchi', has passed away at the age of 57. Parchure had been battling cancer for several years. He recovered from the ailment at first but his health deteriorated once again in the last few days. He was ready to act in a play called ‘Suryachi Pillay’ after he finished the rehearsals, but just five days ahead of the performance, he fell ill. The doctors advised him to take a break, which saw Sunil Barve being asked to step into his shoes, and Parchure informing of a hiatus from the production. Family and friends will be able to pay their last respects to Parchure today, October 15, during the last rites that commence at 11 am at the Shivaji Park Crematorium.

His death on Monday has cast a shadow over the Marathi cinema community, with tributes pouring in from fellow artists like Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar, Ashok Saraf, Priya Bapat, Subodh Bhave, Sai Tamhankar, and Shubhangi Gokhale. Kushal Badrike expressed his sorrow, stating, "The bridge that connects us with 'PU' has collapsed."

Raj Thackrey at Atul Parchure's funeral





Raj Thackeray paid tribute to Atul Parchure. Raj Thackeray said in the post, "We are all students of Balmohan School. The time when we were in school was that Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna in the world of cinema were our heroes outside the school but of course our heroes who were miles away from us or we would say their fans. But in school we were Atul Parchure was a fan. He used to work in a play called Bajarbattu. But he was a good-natured actor.

आज आमचा अतुल गेला.... एक उमदा नट आणि त्याहून महत्वाचं म्हणजे माझा एक जवळचा मित्र गेला. बाळाचे पाय पाळण्यात दिसतात म्हणतात तसं अतुलचं होतं. आम्ही सगळे बालमोहन शाळेचे विद्यार्थी. आम्ही शाळेत असतानाचा काळ असा होता की सिनेमाच्या जगातले राजेश खन्ना, अमिताभ बच्चन, विनोद खन्ना हे आमचे… pic.twitter.com/gDRD5tYHWK — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) October 14, 2024

Throughout his career, Parchure appeared in various Marathi dramas including 'Kapuskondachye goshta', 'Gela Madhav Kunikede', 'Tuzha Hai Tujpashi', 'Natigoti', and 'Vyakti Aa Valli'. His television serials such as 'Bhago Mohan Pyare', 'Ali Mumi Gupchili', and 'Honar Soon Me Hay Gharchi' were also widely acclaimed. He had a significant presence in both Hindi and Marathi films.