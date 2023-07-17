Atul Parchure reveals he's suffering from cancer

Actor Atul Parchure has opened up about suffering from cancer. In a recent interview with the YouTube channel Mitramhane, Parchure revealed how he came to know that he was suffering from the disease. He also shared that initially, he was “misdiagnosed” and the treatment backfired instead of improving his health condition.Parchure, who started his journey on television with the show R. K. Laxman Ki Duniya, shared that he came to know about suffering from cancer after returning from his family vacation to Australia and New Zealand. He said he felt nauseatic and was unable to eat anything. It was then that the doctors suggested that he undergo ultrasonography. When the doctor did it, I saw fear in his eyes and I felt there was something wrong. I was told I have a tumor about 5 centimeters long in my liver and that it is cancerous. I asked him whether I would recover or not, and he said, 'Yes, you will'."

However, instead of recovering, Atul's health deteriorated due to misdiagnosis. "My first procedure after being diagnosed went wrong. My pancreas got affected, and I started having issues. I couldn't even walk. I used to fumble while talking. In such a condition, the doctor asked me to wait for one and a half months. They said if they do the surgery, I'd get jaundice for years and my liver will be watery or I wouldn't survive," added the actor. Later, proper medication and chemotherapy helped his condition. The actor has been seen essaying many characters on The Kapil Sharma Show. In the episode when rapper Badshah graced the show, Atul was seen playing Badshah. Viewers loved his roles and he never failed to tickle the funny bone of the audience. Besides the most loved comedy show, Atul has been a part of Comedy Nights with Kapil, Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, and other comedy shows on television.