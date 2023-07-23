Author Yasser Usman threatens legal action, after live-in relationship' quotes about Rekha and her secretary Farzana goes viral!

Author Yasser Usman has rubbished reports that his book 'Rekha The Untold Story' claimed that the diva has been in a live in relationship with her manager Farzana since many years. Earlier, reports quoted the book saying, "Farzana is a perfect partner for Rekha. She is her consultant, her friend, and her supporter, and Rekha simply can't live without her. In fact, only Rekha’s trusted secretary Farzana — who some have claimed is her lover — is permitted inside her bedroom; not even domestic help are allowed entry.

But Yasser Usman has come out strongly negating these claims and calling them utterly false and fabricated. Taking to his Twitter handle, Yasser Usman strongly slammed the media houses for picking up the news and threatened to take legal action against the publications. He said that the quotes attributed to his book are entirely absent from his book and that he never used the phrases "live-in relationship" or "hermetic existence" or "the biography claiming the relationship is sexual" in his entire manuscript. He also said that these incorrect quotes are a result of poor clickbait journalism and keep on resurfacing every few years.

He further said that if these quotes are not immediately rectified, he will not hesitate to pursue legal action against the publications responsible. He also expressed his displeasure over how clickbait journalism targets women and has an aversion towards verifying facts. Yasser Usman's book, Rekha: The Untold Story, was published in 2016 and is based on interviews, articles, anecdotes and insights into Rekha's life and career. Rekha and Farzana have been living together in Rekha's bungalow in Bandra for over a decade. They met when Farzana was working as a junior artiste in the film industry and impressed Rekha with her dedication and loyalty. Farzana became Rekha's manager and confidante and has been by her side ever since.