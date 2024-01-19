Avinash Dhyani’s first look from ‘VC 571’ promises a thrilling war epic

Mumbai, Jan 19 Director-actor Avinash Dhyani, who has helmed the upcoming film ‘VC 571’, has unveiled the first look from his film on Friday. He took to his social media handle to share the first look of the film which is set in World War I.

The genre, labelled as an action-war drama, suggests a thrilling narrative that explores the heroism and sacrifices of war.

Avinash serves as both director and lead actor in the film. Sharing his thoughts on the project, Dhyani shared: “In ‘VC 571’, we delve into the life of VC Rifleman Gabar Singh Negi, a revered figure from the Garhwal Rifles. This film is a tribute to the unsung heroes of World War I, and it's my way of bringing their stories to the forefront."

Dhyani takes on multiple roles in the film, not just as the director but also starring as Gabar Singh Negi. The film also stars Aarti Shah and Virendra Saxena. The film's title, ‘VC 571’, is derived from the Victoria Cross number of Rifleman Gabar Singh Negi, a deliberate choice by Dhyani to pay homage to Negi's outstanding bravery.

Avinash Dhyani stated that ‘VC 571’ is not just a film; it's a cinematic tribute that goes beyond the screen. As he navigates the challenges of independent filmmaking, Dhyani continues to lead his team, determined to bring the best out of himself and illuminate the heroic tales of the past.

‘VC 571’ is a joint venture of Padma Siddhi Films, Dream Sky Creations, and Alaska Motion Pictures. Scheduled for release in May 2024, the film will hit cinema screens, promising an immersive cinematic experience.

