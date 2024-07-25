Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri's Debut Film Laila Majnu To Release in Kashmir On Popular Demand

While Bollywood films rule hearts across the country, they have also started captivating the audience in Kashmir. With theaters starting in the valley, Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar which was shot in Kashmir received immense love. After this amazing response, Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri's debut film Laila Majnu is now being re-released in Kashmir.

This one too was shot in the valley and looked visually stunning, with a gripping storyline. Laila Majnu will be released in theaters in Srinagar on 2nd August. The film was originally released in September 2018. It was directed by Sajid Ali and presented by Imtiaz Ali. Ekta Kapoor had bankrolled the project.

Both Avinash and Triptii have come a long way in their careers. While Avinash's last film Madgaon Express became a huge hit, Triptii had a release last week which emerged to be quite successful commercially. After Laila Majnu, Triptii and Avinash were also seen in Bulbbul.