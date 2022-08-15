Avinesh Rekhi, Anjali Tatrari-starrer show 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' to go off air

Mumbai, Aug 15 After running for almost a year, Avinesh Rekhi and Anjali Tatrari-starrer show 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' is all set to go off air from August 18.

The fictional drama was started on November 7, 2021.

Avinesh and Anjali share their experience working in the show and how much it proved to be helpful in their profession.

Anjali, who plays the female lead Krisha Chaturvedi in the serial, says: "In my opinion, every good story comes to an end so that when the time is right, we all can move forward. It is a bittersweet feeling, but at the same time, it signifies a new beginning. Having said that, I'm grateful for the opportunity that the show gave me."

"'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' has been one of the finest experiences for me, especially in terms of growing as an actor and meeting wonderful co-actors. I have been associated with the show since its inception and the cast is almost like my extended family."

She recalls the last sequence she shot with the co-actor Avinesh: "Performing the last scene with Avinesh and the team certainly felt surreal and it really got us extremely emotional considering the journey we have had over the last nine months."

"My heart is full of pride that we were able to showcase such a wonderful story, which was received so well by the fans. The show would not have been possible without the cast and crew involved, and I wish to thank everyone who showered us with endless love and appreciation throughout the journey."

Avinesh, seen as Devraj Singh Rathore shares how his role helped him in his acting career and the memories that will always remain with him.

"I feel like what I've achieved out of the show is beyond what I can express. Playing Devraj's character in this show has been very fruitful for me, personally and professionally. I am taking away a lot of fond memories from this journey after giving my all to ensure that I entertain the viewers. While I will definitely miss playing Devraj, I will miss the entire cast and crew who have been part of this show even more."

He expresses his gratitude towards the audience and concludes: "I want to also mention that I am thankful to everyone who has showered us with their love and support. Bidding goodbye to each one of you almost feels like I am leaving a family behind."

'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor