Ayan Mukerji confirms Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding with official song from Brahmastra

Bollywood's star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot after years of speculation. Although the couple and their families have remain tight lipped about the wedding filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has confirmed the duo's wedding by releasing the first video song from his upcoming directorial Brahmastra. Sharing the video Ayan wrote, “And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever.”

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.Speaking about their wedding, Ranbir and Alia have already begun prepping up for their wedding. The buzz is that the festivities will begin today amid high security. While earlier, there were reports suggesting that Alia and Ranbir are likely to postpone their wedding, the actress' uncle Robin Bhatt stepped up to clear any confusion and asserted that he didn't know of any change in the wedding date, nor had he been informed of the same. "As far as I know, their wedding is happening on April 14 as scheduled," he told a news portal. Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt, meanwhile, refused to comment on the matter. As per a report in Aaj Tak, when asked about the wedding dates, he said he had been asked by Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor not to talk in public about it. "So how can I disregard her request," he said.

