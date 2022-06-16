Ayan Mukerji reveals he was angry with Ranbir Kapoor for choosing Rajkumar Hirani's film over Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is one of B-town's most anticipated flicks. The trailer of the film which released yesterday also received a huge thumbs up from audience and critics alike. Brahamastra is the first instalment of the Astraverse trilogy, and the movie was in pre-production since 2014. Recently, Ayan revealed that he was angry with his lead star Ranbir, as the latter chose Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju over his film.

While speaking to Etimes, Ayan revealed that during his pre-production, Ranbir was offered Sanju, and he agreed to do it. "When I started the prep for Brahmastra, Ranbir was offered Sanju. He was supposed to start prep with me, but he chose to start Sanju first. I was so angry. I was happy that he was working with Raju Hirani but what about my project?" However, he later realised that Kapoor made the correct choice in completing Sanju, "I’m glad Ranbir chose to work on Sanju because, a few years later, Sanju was shot, edited and ready for release and my pre-production hadn’t even completed. Had Ranbir waited for me, it would’ve been too long a wait.”The production of Brahmastra started in 2016, and it went on take almost 4 years of filming. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in primary roles. The film will release in cinemas on September 9.