Ayan Mukerji says people ask him more about 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' than 'Brahmastra'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 : As 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' clocked 10 years today, the captain of the ship, Ayan Mukerji, got nostalgic and penned a note of gratitude.

In a note, the director also revealed that recently, when people met him, he thought they will 'say something about Brahmstra', but then 'they started talking about YJHD'. He also confessed that he hasn't watched the film fully yet.

"YJHD - My second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that...Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me! Strangely, I don't think I've ever seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fully from beginning to end, since the day it released ...(Always pushing towards the next milestone, and not looking back enough...!)," he wrote.

The director said, "But when I'm older and wiser - I think I will watch the movie at least once a year - because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie! In recent months, I have often had people recognise me and come up to me... and I'm thinking they will say something about Brahmastra, and then they started talking about YJHD! So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani... and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years! Also sharing a Director's Note I had written at the time, in my story which someone special from my team shared with me a few days ago... and it brought back all kinds of memories for me."

Released in 2013, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani revolved around four young friends who experience the emotions of love and heartbreak while embarking on the journey of life after their carefree college days. Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki, and Aditya Roy Kapoor played the main leads in the film.

