Ayesha Jhulka shares how Salman used to avoid dancing in the 90s

Mumbai, Feb 5 Veteran Bollywood actress Ayesha Jhulka has shared how superstar Salman Khan used to avoid dancing in films in the 1990s during her appearance on reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'.

Actresses Ayesha Jhulka and Madhoo Shah will appear as special guests on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' during the 'Top 8 contestants special' episode.

While each contestant impressed the 90s Bollywood divas through their performances, it was Madhoo and Ayesha's candid confessions that grabbed everyone's attention.

During the shoot, host Aditya Narayan made them play a fun quiz, and during the game, Ayesha revealed how Salman Khan was very conscious about dancing in his initial movies.

In fact, in her debut movie -'Kurbaan', Salman used to ask the choreographer not to give him any steps. She went on to add that seeing him dance so well now, is quite a pleasant surprise.

She said: "I still remember, when I was shooting for my first movie with Salman Khan, he was very conscious about dancing. He told the choreographer of our film to let him make an entry by walking in casually while I would be doing all the dance steps. Since then, I have done a lot of live shows with him throughout my career as well."

"However, I am surprised to see that he dances now. He dances so well and even keeps all his steps in mind. Having seen this side of him now, I feel that he used to do drama earlier and he can genuinely dance well."

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor