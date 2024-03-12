Ayesha Singh to relive golden days as Marathi 'mulgi' in 'Udne Ki Aasha'

Mumbai, March 12 Ayesha Singh has opened up on her special appearance in the show 'Udne Ki Aasha', and shared that she will be reliving the days of playing Sai from 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein'.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, 'Udne Ki Aasha' depicts the tale of Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) and also the intricacies of the relationships and equations.

Ayesha will be seen doing 'dhamaal', 'masti', and dance along with Kanwar and Neha. She will be seen reliving her golden days as a Marathi 'mulgi'.

Talking about the same, Ayesha said: "It is going to be a special appearance that I will be a part of and a very nostalgic experience for me. I will be reliving the days of playing Sai from 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein' and going down memory lane."

"The audience will witness dhamaal and dance as Sailee and Sai don Maharashtrian attire and groove to music. It was a fun experience to associate with Neha and Kanwar. Being Sai, I resonate with both Sachin for his Bindaas attitude and Sailee for her patience and the way she tackles every situation. I feel, as an actor, that I was very comfortable working with this duo, and I enjoyed their company on the sets while shooting," she added.

Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, 'Udne Ki Aasha' will air on Star Plus from March 12 at 9 p.m.

